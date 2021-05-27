Patricia "Patty" Bubness

She is survived by her husband, Bill; children: Matt (Maggie Vandehey), Allison (Frank) Clous, Zack (Laura Daly); grandchildren: Will, Greysen, Bram, Harrison, Ari, Aidan; mother, Nellie Kooy; siblings: Don (Val) Kooy, Darrell (Michelle) Kooy, Jim (Debbie) Kooy, Cindy (Mark) Ipema; Preceded in death by her father, Bob Kooy.

Patty was a member of First United Methodist Church. Visitation, Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Service, Saturday, May 29, 2021 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church Household Goods Fund or a food pantry of your choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com