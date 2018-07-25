MUNSTER, IN-Patricia R. Fischer, age 88, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, July 13, 2018. She is survived by her four children: Christine (George) Rasch; Karen; Michael (Barbara); and Robert (Judy); eight grandchildren: Amy (Easy), Nathan (Stacey), Sarah, Jonathan (Ann), Nicole (Chris), Emily (Brandon), Christopher, and Erica; and nine great grandchildren: Griffin, Levi, Oliver, Samuel, Maxwell, George, Ethan, Nora and Avery. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron and Father Dennis Blaney. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private at St. Peters Cemetery East Troy, WI.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church, the Pastoral Care team and Altar and Rosary Society. Patricia also volunteered at SHARE Foundation in Rolling Prairie, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to SHARE Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net