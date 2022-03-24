Patricia R. McCoy

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia R. McCoy, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday March 21, 2022, preceded by her husband C. William "Bill" McCoy.

She is survived by her children: Karen R. (C. Richard Smith) Mulcahy, Douglas William (Mandi) McCoy, David (Janellen) McCoy and Kimberly Ann (Jeffrey H. Dickey) McCoy; grandchildren: John Mulcahy, David (Amy) Mulcahy, Christian McCoy and Alex McCoy; great-grandchildren: Ian, Van, Emma, Aidan, Ava and Ellie Mulcahy; and sister Donna Butera.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday March 25, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with Reverend Chris Tiedeman. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday prior to the service, at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service.

Pat was an entrepreneur and leader in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland serving families and businesses as an IN/IL Licensed Realtor, Broker and Owner of Real Estate Companies, REMAX Professional Centre and Patricia McCoy Realty, Highland IN, as well as a Founder of management companies throughout her half century career. She was committed in going above and beyond helping families thrive, businesses grow, and loved supporting people's dreams.

Patricia was surrounded by family as she joined Jesus Christ moving into her new Home with victory and joy as it was well with her soul. Donation to a charity of choice is welcome in honor of Patricia McCoy. www.kishfuneralhome.net