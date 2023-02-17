Oct. 28, 1930 - Feb. 14, 2023

Patricia Rae (Lewis) Hulett was born on October 28, 1930 in Chicago, IL and passed away on February 14, 2023 at the age of 92. Pat was preceded in death just eight days ago by her loving husband of 68 years, Jim Hulett. It was only fitting that Pat and Jim were reunited in death on Valentine's Day.

Pat is survived by her six children: Kathy Devereaux (Jim) of Bloomington, IN; Tim Hulett (Sharon) of Trafalgar, IN; Tom Hulett (Sherry) of St. John, IN; Nancy Johnson (Greg) of Crystal Lake, IL; Bob Hulett (Amy) of Carmel, IN, Amy Abbey (Mark) of Carmel, IN; fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Alan E. and Margery Dalton Lewis, and sister Jean Lewis Reid (David).

Pat grew up in East Chicago, IN. She attended Harrison Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Roosevelt High School where she was a member of the Honor Society and president of the Girls Club. Pat attended Monticello College in Alton, IL for one year then transferred to Indiana University, Bloomington. She graduated from IU with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1952. Pat was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority at IU, where she performed often with three of her sorority sisters in the Delta Barberettes barbershop quartet. In 1971, Pat obtained her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from IU Northwest.

A month after Jim returned from serving as a Dental Officer in the Korean War, Pat married Jim on November 20, 1954. They lived in Highland, IN for 10 years, Munster, IN for 44 years, Fishers and Westfield, IN for the past 14 years.

Pat taught kindergarten in Milwaukee, WI for two years, Schererville, IN (Homan Elementary) for 10 years and St. John, IN (Kolling Elementary) for 20 years. As a Kindergarten teacher, Pat nurtured close to 1,000 young minds as they entered school for the first time. She was very respected by her peers, parents and students throughout her career.

Pat was a member of P.E.O. Both Pat and Jim were also very involved with the Carmelite Home for Boys in Hammond, IN as volunteers on many Saturday mornings. She played golf, tennis and bridge while enjoying her many friends. Pat sang in numerous choirs both in Munster, IN and Ft. Myers, FL where Pat and Jim spent 25 wonderful winters in retirement. Pat was a very proud and loving wife, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent.

A celebration of life followed by interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN will be planned at a later date.