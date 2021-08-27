CALUMET CITY, IL — Patricia Reilly Brouillette, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Riley House Hospice in Munster, IN. She is survived by her daughter Bridgette Brouillette (T.J. Kemock); Partner Frank Rutnicki; her beloved nephew Scott Szelinski (Amie); her "Littles" Tommy; Brody (birthday boy); and baby Shannon Szelinski; and her Ex-husband Rich Brouillette.

She was preceded in death by her sister, our angel in Heaven, Shannon (Reilly) Szelinski; her parents Frank Reilly and Sally (Henry) Janeczko; and her pets Millie and Jackson.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of Calumet City. She was a hard worker and very dedicated to her family, always putting her family and work before her own needs. She loved Christmas, garage sales, trips to Galena, and being with her family. She will be dearly missed by all of us, but we must take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her sister and parents in heaven.