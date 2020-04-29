× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE, IN — Patricia Sanidas, 90, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born August 6, 1929, in Freeport, IL to Xenophon "Leo" and Photeny (Vartzikos) Kretsos. For 32 years, Patricia worked in the Portage Township schools, filling several roles, culminating with her position as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools which she held until her retirement in 2005. She was a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

On February 1, 1953, in Beloit, WI, Patricia married George T. Sanidas who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tom (Carrie) Sanidas, Tim (Leesa) Sanidas, and Frances Torrez; grandchildren, Peter (Kelli) Sanidas, George Sanidas, Hannah (Mitch) Kannal, Stefanie Sanidas, Charles "Chas" Torrez, and Baily Torrez; great grandchildren, Piper and Liam Sanidas; and her brother, Nick (Bonnie) Kretsos. She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kelsey Sanidas and siblings, Tom Kretsos and Ethel Trathan.

Private Family Graveside Services will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church 36 W. 700 N Valparaiso 46385. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.