Patricia Searle

Central to Pat's being was her love for and dedication to her Catholic faith. She was active in her beloved St Edward parish, and served as an RCIA educator, lector, extraordinary minister, and funeral choir member. Pat's faith extended beyond the walls of the church, though, and was evident in her outlook and how she chose to live her life as a good and faithful servant.

Pat will be remembered for her "independent" stubborn streak and warm, sometimes mischievous smile. She loved a mean game of pinochle and always had a pencil behind her ear. She was known affectionately among her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Grandma Sugar" for providing them endless treats from her legendary candy jars and making her own chocolate-dipped candies by the hundred, as well as her affectionate nickname for family members, "Sugar." Pat harbored an unyielding devotion to the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed watching their games the same way she did her kids' athletic events: vociferously and not objectively. She loved laughing and bickering with her beloved sister, Lorraine, with whom she shared a close relationship until her death in 2018. Pat's life was spent praying for the best, preparing for the worst, and joyfully accepting what comes. Her humility and authenticity were reflected in her life of exceptional service to others.