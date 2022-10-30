 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Showers (nee Chumley)

July 13, 1939 - Oct. 26, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Showers (nee Chumley) of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

