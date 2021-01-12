CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Spiro (Kammer), 88 yrs old, passed away on January 4, 2021 in Crown Point. Patricia was born in Hammond and raised in Whiting, IN. Preceded in death by her loving husband George; brothers: Jerry and Francis Kammer; her parents Amelia and Francis Kammer.

Patricia is survived by sisters: Eileen Hiestand (Ray), Mary Lou Roe (Bert); son Nicholas Spiro (Andrea); daughters: Georgene Darnell (George), Valerie Vesich (Steve), Teri Lucka (Alan), Laura Medwetz (Joe); and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat was a graduate of Whiting High School class of 1950. Married George and raised five beautiful children. Devoted to her family and friends, she will be sadly missed by all those who loved her.

Memorial services will be held at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. St. John, Indiana on Wednesday January 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fr. Ron Zgunda will be leading prayer service at 2:00 pm. Fr. Ron Zgunda will do mass and burial services on Thursday directly at St. Michaels Church 1 E. Wilhelm, Schererville 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly donate to St Jude Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. www.fagenmiller.com