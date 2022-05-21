Patricia T. Aubruner

Sept. 13, 1934 - April 29, 2022

PLAINFIELD - Patricia (Pat/Nana) T. Aubruner's soul passed into eternal life on April 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born Patricia Ahern on September 13, 1934 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to loving parents Daniel and Margaret Ahern, Pat was the middle daughter of three girls: Sheila (Reid), Patricia and Eileen (Lana, Soucie).

While attending Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Aubruner, Jr., and they were married in 1954. Pat and Bill traveled to Bill's Army Corp of Engineers assignments to Fort Ord, California, and outside Las Vegas where Bill worked at the Nevada Test Site for nuclear testing. Afterwards, they built their home and family in Hammond. Pat and Bill lost two infant sons, (Joseph and Paul) early in their marriage, and later welcomed daughters: Jane Helen, Ann Margaret and Kathryn Ellen to their family.

Pat, or Nana, as her family lovingly named her, felt her most important role was as a mother, wife, homemaker, and Nana to her three grandchildren: William Barger, and Matt and Amy Swiontek. She followed her family to Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1992 where she lived until 2004 when she moved to Plainfield again to be close to family. She was a tireless volunteer in helping with her children's and grandchildren's activities and in her churches (St. Monica Parish in Kalamazoo and St. Susanna Parish in Plainfield) and communities. She inspired others with her faith in God, her selflessness, and her unconditional love of her family and friends.

We would like to thank the many incredible healthcare providers at Eskenazi Health, Hendricks Regional, Changes Healthcare, Life's Journey and Paradigm Hospice Care who loved and cared for our Nana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Margaret Ahern; husband, William Aubruner Jr,; sons: Paul and Joseph Aubruner; daughters: Jane Barger and Kathy Aubruner; sister, Eileen Soucie.

Survivors include a daughter, Ann (Scott) Swiontek; sister, Sheila Reid; grandchildren: William Barger, Matthew (Jessica) Swiontek and Amy Swiontek.

A Memorial Mass will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Susanna Catholic Church (1210 E. Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168) at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In honor of Nana's Irish heritage, the family would like for you to wear green for the service. Inurnment will be private in the Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Plainfield Church Federation Food Pantry at St. Marks (710 E. Buchanan Street, Plainfield, IN 46168). Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield.