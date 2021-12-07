June 4, 1928 - Dec. 3, 2021

HAMMOND - Patricia V. Thomas (nee Mazur), heaven gained another angel on Friday, December 3, 2021. Patricia V. Thomas, age 93, of Hammond, went to be with her Lord. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her children: James (Debra) Thomas, Marilyn (Chuck) Pennock, Don (late, Joan) Thomas, Paul Thomas, and Judi (Marc) Yakab; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and dear friend Helen Mauder. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years Bernard Thomas; daughter Nancy (still living, John) Konefall; great-grandchild Emri Thomas; parents; and all of her siblings.

Patricia, along with being a loving mother, lived an independent life. She enjoyed church, bowling, her garden, and feeding the birds in her yard.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 directly at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46324 with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Patricia will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME.