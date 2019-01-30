IN LOVING MEMORY OF PATRICIA VILLANUEVA ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 6/9/1948-1/30/2009 Today marks ten years in the book of memories since we parted and I still feel the pain and heartache of the words from our vows 47 years ago, 1/29/1972 'until death do we part.' Throughout our years of marriage we were blessed to be able to share our love, our promises, our dreams, happiness, and our future with each other. We thought we would grow old together to accomplish all of our goals. But then came angels in the dark of night to carry you Home and left only sorrow and tears. The moment you died, my heart split in two, the one side filled with memories, the other died with you. I often lay awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with a tear or two on my cheek. You left me with so many beautiful memories that bring on a smile and help to ease the pain, even if only for a moment. Memories that I will treasure till we meet, smile and laugh together again. Baby, you are so sadly missed, but will always be near and dear. Your Loving Husband, Nick