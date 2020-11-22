MUNSTER, IN - Patricia Yvonne Leach passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 due to complications from a long illness. "Pat" spent her entire life in northwest Indiana, the last fifty years living in Munster. She attended Ball State Teacher's College, worked some years in the banking industry and before retirement, worked 18 years at the former LaSalle Steel in Hammond.

Pat, a passionate dog lover and advocate for animal rights, made a home for a total of seven rescued German Shepherds during her lifetime. Pat did not like to travel. She did not hike, bike, climb or seek adventure. Instead, she was an avid reader who loved board games. And in her later years, she faithfully followed her favorite television shows. But most important, Pat was a superior friend. She loved her friends and thought of them as her family, remaining close to many of them for decades.

Anyone whose life was touched by Pat will remember her remarkable memory and ever present sense of humor. Pat was very frugal and yet every bit as generous. She loved her home and her final wish was to pass in her home, and to "go directly" from her house to Heaven; not passing "GO or collecting $200".