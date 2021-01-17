HAMMOND, IN - Patrick A. Petrunich, age 61, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Bernice J. (Petrunich) Gostylo, (nee Huber), with whom he made his home; his brother, Michael J. (Patricia Stasik) Petrunich; two sisters: Catherine A. (Eric) Leavitt, and Mary Jo (Glen) Kuper; and several nieces, nephews, numerous relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Petrunich.

A private cremation took place. A Private Memorial Service will be held in the future.

Patrick was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a 20 year employee of the City of Hammond Water Filtration Plant. Patrick was a 1977 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. He was a loving son who was also a caregiver for his mother Bernice. He will be dearly missed. Please omit flowers.

