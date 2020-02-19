Patrick C. O'Donnell

He is survived by his beloved dog, Pete; cherished father of Kelly (Rick) Woloszyn, Patrick, Jr. (Kathi) O'Donnell, Cheryl O'Donnell-Bryant, and Amy (Brian) O'Donnell-Fout; loving grandfather of Allison (James) Ryan, Daniel (Jessica) Woloszyn, Patrick III, Megan, Challen (Alexia) Bryant, Carter and Cody; loving great grandfather of Reese, Ruth, Mina, Nora, Rory, and Jude. Pat also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, his Indianapolis family including Lynn, Tara and Taylor. He will also be missed by his Ohio family, especially the Elliotts and his pipefitter friends. Pat served in the US Army Reserves and was a Member of Local #597. Retired employee of 35 years from McCartin-McAuliffe Mechanical. Former Code Enforcement Officer with the Village of Posen, IL for ten years. Pat enjoyed gardening, vintage cars, auto racing, and considered himself a "Jack of All Trades - Master of None."