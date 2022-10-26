Patrick Cahill Sr., age 95, of Lansing, IL passed away October 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Cathy (Larry) Radford, Patty (Kevin) Vine and Patrick Jr. "P.J"; adored grandchildren: T.J., Larry III, Eddie, Crystal, Amanda, Robert, Nick and Amber; many cherished great-grandchildren; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Patrick was preceded in death by his beloved wife Catherine "Vi".

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Our Lady of Knock Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.