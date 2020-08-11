Patrick Daniel 'Moose' Moore

Pat worked for Rand McNally and then the City of Hammond for 32 years as the Parks Department Superintendent. He enjoyed political life as well. He retired, then worked as an investigator for North Township and a ranger for Oak Knoll. Instrumental in the forming of the Shamrocks team. He was a great coach, avid golf player and vice president of the Gophers League for years. He enjoyed his golf trips to French Lick yearly. He was a huge Notre Dame fan and loved the road trips they went on. A huge Cubs fan to boot. Member of the Mohawks Club and Fridays the Cav club. He Loved family gatherings and enjoyed his grandchildren. Pat was such a strong, kind man that could not be swayed, but was fair and full of wisdom. The way he lived his life with such grace, patience and love proved he was a remarkable man. He was unselfish and so thoughtful. He will forever be the Man the Myth and the Legend. God bless you, Papa. Now rest peacefully.