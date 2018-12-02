YUKON, OK - Patrick Dennis Wilkening, of Yukon, OK passed away suddenly November 2, 2018. Patrick was born to George and Lola Wilkening in Whiting, IN on February 4, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce.
Patrick was blessed with two children: Patti Herbst (Nicholas) and John F. (Crystal); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Patrick was the eldest of eight siblings and will be dearly missed by his brothers: Michael Joseph (Sharon), Terrence Raymond (Brenda), Neil Norbert (Leah); and sisters: Maureen Toth (James), Geraldine Wilkening and Darlene Clemence. Patrick was preceded in death by his dearest sister, Kathleen Wollscheid (Gerald) and his parents, George Raymond and Lola Lorraine Wilkening.
Patrick attended Whiting High School, and was a proud US Navy Veteran, a life long Notre Dame fan and sports enthusiast. Patrick exuded a strong work ethic and retired from Berry Bearing Company. He was a past Post Commander of AMVETS and enjoyed participation in the local Moose and Elks Lodges. His loss will be hard felt by those who were blessed to share his journey in life.
Memorial services will be held by family and posted at a later date.