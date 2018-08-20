HAMMOND, IN - Patrick Donald Eaton, age 59, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 16, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Regina R. Eaton (Nee Deming); two daughters: Crystal Eaton and Samantha (fiancée Daniel Smitka) Eaton; four grandchildren: Richard and Savannah Eaton and Anna and Danny Smitka; three sisters: Dorothy (Jack) Cain, Mary Lou Eaton, Donna (Bill) Hinson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and his dog Pepper. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Nellie Eaton; three brothers: Lawrence, Michael and Dennis, and many good friends.
Pat was born in East Chicago and is a lifetime resident of Hammond. He is a 1978 graduate of Morton High School. Pat has worked in the maintenance department of Poly John Enterprises for the past 31 years. Pat enjoyed hunting, camping and the outdoors, he was a self-taught handyman and jack-of-all-trades. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. with a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). with Rev. James A. Thomson officiating. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
