Oct. 16, 1970 - Aug. 8, 2021
LaCROSSE, IN - Patrick E. Michaels, 50 of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was born October 16, 1970 in Valparaiso to the late Harold E. and Shirley M. (Young) Michaels, Sr. Patrick was very hard-working, having worked as a forklift operator for 28 years at Spartan Nash in Westville and five years for ISA in Wanatah. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his children, Austin (Adora) Michaels, Jacob Michaels, and Shelbe Michaels; grandchildren, Angela, Sarah, and Dawn; siblings, Harold E. (Denise) Michaels, Jr., Mary E. Schmitter, and Ronald L. Michaels; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with a Funeral Service on Friday at 11:00 AM. Burial of ashes will follow.