LaCROSSE, IN - Patrick E. Michaels, 50 of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was born October 16, 1970 in Valparaiso to the late Harold E. and Shirley M. (Young) Michaels, Sr. Patrick was very hard-working, having worked as a forklift operator for 28 years at Spartan Nash in Westville and five years for ISA in Wanatah. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.