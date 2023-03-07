Mar. 17, 1964 - Mar. 3, 2023

SHELBY/HAMMOND, IN - Patrick G. Kowalski passed away March 3, 2023. He has joined his deceased sons, Nickolas Kowalski and David Collier in heaven. Surviving him are his two precious grandchildren, Brooklyn and Nicki, his mother Gail (late Stanley), brother Paul, Mark, and Phillip (Susan).

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial at St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com