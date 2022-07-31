May 30, 1945 - July 21, 2022

PITTSBURG, PA - Patrick J. McManama, born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 30, 1945, died on July 21, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ. He suffered a stroke while battling lung cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Mary; his brothers; James and Steven; sister Carol Van Horn. He is survived by his fiance Carol Richardson Leneway, his high school sweetheart who re-found each other six years ago; brother Thomas McManama of McKees Rocks, PA; sons, Steven of Hawaii, Zebulon of Colorado and Jacob of Indiana; nieces, Kelly Wiechman, Kathy Dunn, Karen DePasquale, "Mickey" Stein and Maureen Higgins; nephews, Mike McManama, Paul McManama and Tim McManama and former spouses, Trudy McManama of South Bend, IN and Pamela Jensen McManama of Roselawn, IN.

He graduated Holy Innocents High School in 1963 as senior class president in Pittsburgh, PA. He holds B.A. from Western Connecticut State College; M.S. in Education from University of Bridgeport; and, J.D. from the University of Notre Dame. He was the founder of 80 Main St. Crisis Center in Danbury, CT. His Northwest Indiana law practice encompassed both his private practice as well as corporate counsel with McColly Real Estate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley at HOV.org.