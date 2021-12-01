Patrick J. Walsh

May 7, 1938 — Nov. 24, 2021

Patrick J. Walsh, age 83, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10701 Olcott Ave., St. John, IN. Fr. Mark Brummel will be officiating. Visitation with the family will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's honor can made to Shepherd's Fold Ranch and GiGi's Playhouse Charlotte.

Patrick was a devoted and loving husband to Lucia C. Navarro-Walsh for 58 years. He was a beloved father to three daughters: Ruth (Jerry) Sheldon, Eileen (Herve) Walsh-Miot, and Lucia (Ron) Griffin and a grandfather to eight grandchildren: Elizabeth and Leah Sheldon, Sebastien and Marie-Claire Walsh-Miot, and Katherine, Patrick, Emmitt, and Joseph Griffin. Patrick was loved and respected by all his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister, Corrine (Casimir) Rzegocki. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Katherine Walsh and sisters: Kay (Joseph) Serio and Leonita (Kevin) Hayes.