Patrick Joseph Dugan Soliday V

Dec. 5, 1949 - Sep. 7, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Patrick Joseph Dugan Soliday, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was born December 5, 1949 in Valparaiso to the late, Robert Earl and Grace Lucille (Edmond) Soliday.

Pat worked various jobs over the years, but the career he found the most enjoyment with was law enforcement. He served as an officer for the Porter County Sherriff's Police for many years. When Pat was not working, you could find him researching family genealogy. He was a very selfless, loving, and compassionate man who loved spending time with his family.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Janet (Strom) Soliday; children: Kim and Barry Soliday; grandchildren: Autumn, Lakin, Lexi, and Eli; brother, Ed (Mary) Soliday; and his beloved cat, Pib.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.