Patrick M. Dow

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Patrick M. Dow, 68, of Merrillville, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 26, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Judy (nee Kinnane), and dear cousins, Joy, Tom and Tim Dow. He was the cherished son of the late Donald and Margaret (nee Toillion) Dow.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Patrick Dow was born on October 12, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1970, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Purdue University. He was a retiree of Arcelor-Mittal Steel, East Chicago, with a service of 45 years and was a member of USW Local 1011. Patrick enjoyed woodworking and loved motorcycling and travel. A devoted husband, Patrick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400