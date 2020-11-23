 Skip to main content
Patrick M. McCullom

HIGHLAND, IN - Patrick M. McCullom, age 41, of Highland, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents: Dave and Sandy; brothers: David (Kathy) and Mark (Nicole) McCullom; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Pat was well known as a floor covering installer for over 20 years. He was liked by everyone and will be missed by all. Please omit flowers.

