Patrick M. Nee "Harry"

WHITING, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Martin "Harry" Nee announces his sudden passing on February 24, 2022 at age 71. Devoted husband to Karen Markowski Nee, loving father: to Kelly (Kevin Lange) Nee and Patrick (Elizabeth Muller) Nee. Dear brother: to Peggy Ann (Don) Scott, Barb (Nick) Moldovan, Michael (Lisa) Nee, Mary Lynn (Rick) Nommensen, and Donna (Jim) Cuthbert. Fond brother-in-law: to Connie (Harry) Palmer, Katherine Markowski, John Markowski, and Clement Eugene "Gene" (Susan) Markowski. Caring uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Patrick H. and Winifred Nee; and parents-in-law: Clem and Mary Markowski.

Pat was born in Evergreen Park, IL on August 16, 1950. He attended Visitation Grade School, Quigley Prep, and St. Laurence High School followed by Bogan Junior College. During these years in Chicago, he formed many lifelong friendships. Pat served honorably in the United States Army as a peacekeeper at the DMZ in Korea. He worked for the US Savings Bond division, as a Chicago Postal Worker, and spent over 30 years employed by Purdue University Calumet. Pat, a South Side Irish Democrat, had the best sense of humor and a sharp wit; was a fantastic cook and legendary grill master; had an amazing memory for dates, facts, and music; was an avid reader; and also enjoyed trivia, karaoke, and sports (especially the White Sox and the Bears). He was a member of the American Legion Whiting Post #80, VFW Whiting Post #2724, and the Roosevelt Club in Whiting, where he made lasting friendships.