 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patrick "Mike" Cummings

  • 0

McCORDSVILLE, IN - Patrick "Mike" Cummings, age 65, of McCordsville, IN, passed away in his home on Monday, November 21, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Cummings (Hughes), son Michael (Melanie) Cummings, mother Beverly (Lester) Sheridan, sisters Candy (Joe) Gacsy and Debbie (Tripp) Waldo, brother Scott (Diane) Cummings and cats Gracie and George. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Cummings.

Mike grew up in Highland, IN, graduating from Highland High School in 1975 and shortly thereafter joining Inland Steel, where he worked for over 40 years. Mike was an avid NASCAR fan, rarely missing a race on TV and regularly attending in person. He loved traveling with his family, playing an early round of golf with his son or friends, and enjoying a nice glass of wine in the evening.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375. A service Celebrating Mike's Life will be held at 5:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Health Network Indianapolis Network Foundation for Cancer Care in memory of Mike Cummings.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts