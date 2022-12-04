McCORDSVILLE, IN - Patrick "Mike" Cummings, age 65, of McCordsville, IN, passed away in his home on Monday, November 21, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Cummings (Hughes), son Michael (Melanie) Cummings, mother Beverly (Lester) Sheridan, sisters Candy (Joe) Gacsy and Debbie (Tripp) Waldo, brother Scott (Diane) Cummings and cats Gracie and George. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Cummings.

Mike grew up in Highland, IN, graduating from Highland High School in 1975 and shortly thereafter joining Inland Steel, where he worked for over 40 years. Mike was an avid NASCAR fan, rarely missing a race on TV and regularly attending in person. He loved traveling with his family, playing an early round of golf with his son or friends, and enjoying a nice glass of wine in the evening.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375. A service Celebrating Mike's Life will be held at 5:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Health Network Indianapolis Network Foundation for Cancer Care in memory of Mike Cummings.