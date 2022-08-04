HAMMOND - Patrick O'Keefe, age 66 of Hammond, IN formerly of East Chicago (Harbor), IN passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen O'Keefe; cherished daughter, Brittney O'Keefe and spouse, Aaron Wigsmoen; siblings: late Joseph O'Keefe, Jean (Eugene) Nikruto, late Mike (Debbie) O'Keefe, Harold O'Keefe, late Jim O'Keefe and Shawn (Shannon) O'Keefe; half brothers: Nick (Debbie) Prucak and Pete Prucak; step siblings: Miles, Rodney and April Cotillier and Johnny Hughes, Jr.; in-laws: Gail Szanyi, Joan (Bill) Forsythe, Tim and Robert Szanyi and late Wayne Szanyi; dear nephew, Joe Nikruto; and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Eugene (Dorothy) O'Keefe; mother, Josephine Prucak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church on Saturday morning.

Patrick was a Sheet Metal Worker for Local #20 and a former employee at Wicker Park Golf Course. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #232. Patrick's greatest joy in life was his daughter, Brittney. He was an avid golfer, loved playing guitar, poker and having bonfires. Pat was proud of his dark hair that never grayed.