HAMMOND, IN - Patrick Opat, age 59, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his home.

He is survived by three siblings: Michael (Nancy) Opat, Daniel (Tracy) Opat and Michele Huebner; two nephews: Tim and Alex Opat and numerous friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Frederick G. and Mildred M. Opat, and brother in-law Darrell Huebner.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Face mask will be required please.

Pat was a lifetime resident of Hammond. He was a 1979 graduate of Morton Senior High. Pat enjoyed NASCAR, the Miami Dolphins and hanging out with his friends at his favorite bars. His passion was gardening and sharing his crock pickles. Patrick was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by more.

In lieu of flowers memorials to The Share Foundation P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-0400. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.