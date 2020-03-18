Patrick "Pat" Brady

Patrick "Pat" Brady

{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick "Pat" Brady, 68, passed away on March 14, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife Suzanne. He was an admired son, brother, husband, father, foster parent, and friend. He proudly served in the US Army and held the rank of E5 Sargeant. His wide range of accomplishments included factory management, co-ownership of Complete Auto and Cycle supply, being a master of home building, carpentry, tiling, automobile and motorcycle repair, cooking, and playing Santa Claus.

For the last 20+ years, Pat and Suzanne have traveled the United States while being self employed as cargo expeditors. He truly loved his family and made a difference in many lives as a foster parent. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer William Brady, mother M. Lorraine Reynolds, brother John Robert Bell, son Chris Lipinski, and nephew Ricky Speed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Halfacre Brady, sister Sharon (Don) Honolka, brother Ron (Liz) Reed, daughters Sherry (Randy) Nelson, Lisa Welch, and Mindy (Toby) Lipinski, sons Shane (Emily) Brady and Ed Lipinski, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat in the near future. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts