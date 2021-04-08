EAST CHICAGO, IN - Patrick S. Mills, 61 of East Chicago passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence. Loving brother of Dale (Maritrese) Mills and the late Susan Mills-Groninger; dear brother-in-law of Timothy Mills-Groninger; many cherished nieces and nephews, a great niece and two great nephews.

A Reflection of Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, 6:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Patrick Mills was born on December 10, 1959 in East Chicago, Indiana to Camerson and Patricia (McShane) Mills and was a lifelong resident. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Purdue University Calumet and was an employee of St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago with over 35 years of service. He loved music and sporting events and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Devoted to his family, Patrick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400