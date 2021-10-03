GARY, IN - Patrick Schubert, born February 15, 1970, passed away at 51 years old in Gary, IN. Pat lived the life of a Spanish Squire on a quest to right the world and save the souls of the people he encountered. His don quixotic endeavors started with a lawn care business while he attended Kennedy High School in Bloomington, MN (Class of 1988). Working with his good friend Marshall Saunders, Pat was to build a thriving lawn care enterprise only to be thwarted by a disdain for lawn care and the pursuit of the young Squire's other dreams - intellectual ponderings, women, a love of boating, and Scotch.
Schubert went on to Lawrence University, graduating in 1992 with a questionable degree in European Medieval History, but a higher education after running the campus bar for two years turning the bar's first profits and cultivating his lifelong passion for attempts to save lost ventures and guide lost souls to a better place.
Pat organized the original "GlennSchubCroftFest" bringing family and friends together for a weekend of amazing food, drink, and fireworks while sharing his joy of cooking, entertaining, and celebrating. Schubert loved the Gary Airshow and became instrumental in bringing the show back to Gary after pouring innumerable hours and his own funds into organizing events to help make the Airshow a possibility. He staged the first Gary Auto Show, hosted fundraisers at the Lake Street Gallery, and worked tirelessly and with much frustration to improve the City of Gary. Pat was honored to be a member of the Miller Beach Rotary and he loved his community along the lake.
When Pat met somebody, he took notice. He cared and always gave more than he had to many. He did so willingly and with sincere, honest intentions. We should all be thankful for the Pat Schuberts of the world. For the individuals fortunate enough to meet our Schubert, say a prayer for a good man who is now at peace in Heaven.
Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Faith Schubert, whom he lovingly cared for until she passed in 2015. He is survived by his dog, Dagny; his cat, Molly; Uncle Jim Schubert, Aunt Marci Schubert Brunner; and many cousins and friends. There will be a service with Bishop Dale at St. Mary of the Lake, 6060 Miller Ave., Gary IN 46403 on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. There will be time for gathering 30 minutes prior. In lieu of flowers, Pat would want you to donate to your local animal shelter and give a hug to someone who needs one. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.