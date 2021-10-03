GARY, IN - Patrick Schubert, born February 15, 1970, passed away at 51 years old in Gary, IN. Pat lived the life of a Spanish Squire on a quest to right the world and save the souls of the people he encountered. His don quixotic endeavors started with a lawn care business while he attended Kennedy High School in Bloomington, MN (Class of 1988). Working with his good friend Marshall Saunders, Pat was to build a thriving lawn care enterprise only to be thwarted by a disdain for lawn care and the pursuit of the young Squire's other dreams - intellectual ponderings, women, a love of boating, and Scotch.

Schubert went on to Lawrence University, graduating in 1992 with a questionable degree in European Medieval History, but a higher education after running the campus bar for two years turning the bar's first profits and cultivating his lifelong passion for attempts to save lost ventures and guide lost souls to a better place.