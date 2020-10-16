LOWELL, IN - Patrick Sharkey, 87, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He is survived by his daughters: Vicki (Dan) Choate of Hobart, Trudi Sharkey of Lowell, Patti (Stan) Ford of WI and Shari (Mike) Schnabel of Lowell; grandchildren: Heather (Justin) Smith, Jeremy Ford and Brandon (Holly) Ford; eight great-grandchildren: Zander and Aurora Smith, Isaiah, Caleb, Owen and Sammy Ford and Damian and Emma Ford; siblings: Tom, Edgar (Annette) and Gaye (Bob) Earley; sister in law, Eleanor as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; siblings: Becky Lotz, Robert, Richard and James Sharkey.

Pat was retired from the Lake County Highway Dept. as a Superintendent. He was a CUBS fan, enjoyed Word Searches, playing Poker and had a great love for his family.

Visitation, Sunday October 18, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 p.m., with Funeral Services Monday 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERALHOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. The family wishes to Thank Cedar Creek Health Campus for their care and compassion for Pat over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED