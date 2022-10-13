In Loving Memory Of Patrick Sharkey A Wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandpa And Great-Grandpa. It doesn't seem possible that two years have gone by since You went Home to Heaven. So much has happened in those two years. There's been a lot of tears, a lot of fears, but also good times and laughter. But through it all we know You have always been watching over us. Your bright green eyes and sunny smile are in Our Hearts Always. Our Many Wonderful Memories of You, Mom, and All of us live Forever in Our Hearts.