Patrick Sharkey

May 10, 1933 — Oct. 13, 2020

In Loving Memory Of A Wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandpa, And Great-Grandpa

It seems like its been such a long year since You went Home to Heaven, You were here one moment and then that terrible Virus took You the next.

Watching someone you Love suffering is hard, and letting them go is even harder. We shed so many tears, many Thankful ones because your pain was gone. Many sad ones because we Loved You So Much and knew we were going to Miss You So Much.

Over the past year, not a day goes by that we don't think of You. Your smile and your laugh are always with us.

Our Many Wonderful Memories of You, Mom, and All of Us are Forever In Our Hearts.

Until We Are Together Again…

We Love You Always and Forever,

Your Loving Family