Patrick T. Barrett

Patrick T. Barrett

March 13, 1946 - Oct. 11, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Patrick T. Barrett, 76, of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

He was born March 13, 1946, in Green Bay, WI to John G. and Josephine Kocken Barrett. Patrick is survived by his son, Shawn Barrett of Westville; his brother-in-law, Harold; his niece, Holly Learned; and nephew, Willy; and close relative, Mary Barrett. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marie.

Patrick was a retired paramedic, firefighter and was a Viet Nam (82nd Airborne) Army veteran. Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 18th at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso. Rev. Joseph Pawlowski will officiate. NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME in Westville is in charge of arrangements.

