April 7, 1962 - Nov. 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Patrick Thomas Walter, age 60, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on November 26th. He was a loved father, husband, granddad, son, uncle, friend, teacher, and more, to the many people who knew him.

He was born to Kenneth and Elaine Walter on April 7, 1962, in Evanston, IL. Patrick was one of six children and grew up in a household full of love, music, and laughter. He graduated in 1987 from the University of Michigan, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Shortly thereafter he met his spouse, Leticia (Rojas), and they were married on January 24, 1987.

Patrick taught in the Steger School District 194 for almost twenty years. He loved teaching children and making an impact on young lives. He was patient and kind, but his real talent lay in his ability to connect with his students, making them laugh and smile. Recently retired, he was still substitute teaching on a near daily basis, continuing to do what he loved.

When he wasn't teaching, Patrick was an avid cyclist, camper, and family man. He loved to follow the Tour de France and dreamt of heading to France to ride each stage along with the riders. He spent most of his summer vacations road-tripping across the country with his beloved wife to national parks or spending time with his children and grandchildren. More than anything, Patrick was a man who loved and lived for his family. He was a shining light in so many lives. He cared for all of those around him and could not help but put all of his energy into taking care of others. He was a kind and beautiful spirit and carried a warm smile everywhere he went.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Elaine; and his brother, Jamie. He is survived by his loving wife, Leticia; brothers: Ken Jr., Doug, and John; and his sister, Sheila. His great joy in life came from raising his four children: Christina, Johnny, Maria and Alex. He was "grandaddy" and "grandad-dada" to grandchildren: Aria, Addy, James and Rio.

A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., with a short service beginning at 6:30 p.m., Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. All are welcome to visit with the family at the Walter home following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, https://www.oppent.org/fy23donate.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.