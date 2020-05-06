EAST SIDE — Patsy Binkowski (nee DeCero), age 88, late of the East Side. Passed away May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Nobert "Bingo" Binkowski for 67 years. Loving mother of Pam Binkowski and Dan (Kally) Binkowski. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Stephen Binkowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patsy is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill (Ruth) DeCero and Don (Joan) DeCero as well as several brothers in law and sisters in law. She was a longtime active parishioner of Annunciata Church and member of the Annunciata Seniors. Patsy was an avid bingo player and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.