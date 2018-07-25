PORTAGE, IN - Patsy 'Pat' (Middleton) Tharp, age 69 of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018. She was born on October 8, 1948 in Lexington, TN to James and Estelle (Chumney) Middleton.
Pat will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Bill (or William); her children, Tamara (Dennis) Flanagan and John Tharp; granddaughters, Brooke and Alexis Flanagan; siblings, James (Kim) Middleton, Betty (Bob) Porter and Peggy (Arnold) Ripperdan; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Brenda Jackson, Judy Kimmel and Robert Middleton.
Pat graduated from Lew Wallace High School. She served on the auxiliary boards of both the American Legion and the VFW.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368.Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.