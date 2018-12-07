CROWN POINT, IN - Patsy R. 'Pat' Laurant, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Wittenberg Lutheran, Crown Point, IN. Survivors: one son, Kevin (Edna) Laurant; three granddaughters, Glafira Laurant, Martina (Reginald) Brown, Dalila (Taijuan) Scott; five great grandchildren, Pierre, Sr., Martina, Imani, Isys and Xavier; one great great grandson, Pierre, Jr.; one brother, Benjamin Smith and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Laurant.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at The Glorified Temple Ministry, 900 Arizona Street, Gary. Pastor Cleveland Agee, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Laurant family during their time of loss.