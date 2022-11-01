Patsy Y. (nee Huckabee) Blanco

Patsy married Ronald Blanco in 1960 in East Gary, IN. She was employed by US Steel Accounting Department, one of the 1st employees of Costas Foods, member of Calvary Church of Valparaiso, active volunteer of the Presbyterian Resale Shop, member of the YMCA, and 1956 graduate of East Gary High School.

She also worked for Costas & Norman Law Firm until the time Jon Costas was elected Mayor of Valparaiso. Pat maintained a special friendship with high school friends, work friends, local friends, tennis friends and neighbors. She started playing tennis late in life and continued to play until the time of her death. She also enjoyed classes at the YMCA and walking in the downtown area with friends or by herself. Pat’s most memorable times were the many trips she and Ron took with their children. Greece, Hawaii, St. John, Nantucket and Naples FL were just a few. They also shared many wonderful family trips to Florida with Carol and Barney Halaschak. When the children were grown, they continued to vacation together to other places of interest. Pat and Ron were eventually drawn to Florida, spending many winters there frequently visiting with their family.