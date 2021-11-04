Patti Lou Holst (Klemz)

Jan. 8, 1953 — Oct. 5, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Patti Lou Holst (Klemz), age 68, a lifelong resident of Hebron, passed away in her home on October 5, 2021. Born January 8, 1953 to Lewis and Mary (Beck) Cites, Patti was then raised and is survived by her adoptive parents, Wayne and Clara Cooper, of Depew, Oklahoma.

Patti was full of love and life and was always there to help others. She spent a lot of her time doing projects and loved to play games and puzzles. Patti loved her family and most of all had an amazing relationship with her grandchildren, they were her everything. She had a special love for animals and always talked of her love for her horse Rocky that she had as a child.

Patti married Lynn A. Holst on the Fourth of July in 1987. They looked forward to and attended several of his Vietnam Veteran Reunions all over the country. Together they shared 26 years of marriage before Lynn passed on November 8, 2013.

She leaves behind a host of loving family including daughters: Wendi Nies Wiltfang of Kouts, Tawni Nies Komisarcik (Tracy Dye) of Westville; and her son, Tommy (Amberly) Nies of Georgia; grandchildren: Kailee Komisarcik, Claire Wiltfang , Thomas Nies, Jace Dye, Blaine Haager, and Dillian Hammock.