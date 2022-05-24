Aug. 7, 1937 - May 20, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Pattricia Marie "Patt" Axley, 84, of Schererville, formerly of Winamac, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Munster Community Hospital in Munster. She was born on August 7, 1937 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago to the late Frank and Mary (Baginski) Dicken.

Patt graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School and Don Roberts Beauty School both in Calumet City, IL. She also attended the Chicago Art Institute on a scholarship.

On May 21, 1960, she married Charles Willliam Axley in East Chicago. He passed away on August 21, 2003. After retiring from Three Sisters Beauty Salon in Hammond, Patt found great satisfaction in helping others. She served as a nurse's aide, ward clerk, and hospice team member at White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello.

Patt was currently an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski. She served in a variety of ministries at both parishes including hospice outreach, delivering Eucharist or meals, and so much more.

Patt was a talented artist and won numerous awards for her oil paintings and sketches. She was a fabulous cook and animal lover. Most of all, Patt loved her family very much and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her brother, Daniel Dicken of Crown Point; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her father, Frank Dicken; her mother, Mary (Baginski) Dicken Gorman; her husband, Charles William Axley; as well as three siblings: Carol Dines, Jeff Dicken, and David Dicken.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. EDT Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. EDT Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski, with Rev. Leroy Kinnaman officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery West in Pulaski, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made in the form of Mass Intentions. Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.