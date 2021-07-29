Patty "Grams" Bridegroom

GRIFFITH, IN — Patty "Grams" Bridegroom age 86 of Griffith, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children: Ed (Sue) Bridegroom, Valerie (Richard) Beck, and Vanessa (Jeff) Farr; grandchildren: Eric, Alison, Josh, Jon, David, Kristen, Amber, Clarissa, Bobby, and Stephanie; 14 great grandchildren; and survived by her sister Bernice Moore.

Preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Otto and Julia Burkybile and son Barry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 30, 2021, at 12 Noon at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 West 45th Avenue (Glen Park Avenue) in Griffith with Pastor Richard Beck officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Patty loved tending to her flowers, baking for her family and the customers of Bridegroom Service in Griffith. She looked forward to going to work at Bridegroom Service and really enjoyed interacting with the customers. In lieu of flower, memorials may be given to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.