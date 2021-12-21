 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Patty J. Middleton (nee Eden)

Patty J. Middleton (nee Eden)

HAMMOND, IN - Patty J. Middleton (nee Eden), age 84, of Hammond, Indiana passed away December 16, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Tony, Angie and Kevin (Deanna); cherished grandchildren: Stacy (Troy) Birchell, Devin, Kyle, Tony II, Shane and Melissa Middleton, Charlie Barber; 15 adored great-grandchildren; two precious great-great-grandchildren; numerous special nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, daughter Sonja, and her 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. followed by Interment Services at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cow prosthetic at Erin's Farm

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts