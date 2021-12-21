HAMMOND, IN - Patty J. Middleton (nee Eden), age 84, of Hammond, Indiana passed away December 16, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Tony, Angie and Kevin (Deanna); cherished grandchildren: Stacy (Troy) Birchell, Devin, Kyle, Tony II, Shane and Melissa Middleton, Charlie Barber; 15 adored great-grandchildren; two precious great-great-grandchildren; numerous special nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, daughter Sonja, and her 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. followed by Interment Services at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.