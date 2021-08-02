February 7, 1955 - July 25, 2021

Patty L. (McCune) Bennett, aged 66, was called to join her parents, Eugene and Mary Lou Laws, on July 25, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. Her greatest passion, other than her family, was bowling. Other pastimes included singing, dancing, cooking and playing bingo. She volunteered for both The Red Cross and Hurricane relief programs. Patty was born in Northeast Tennessee, a long-time resident of NW Indiana, and passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survived by husband, Richard L. Bennett; daughters: Dawn Petrick (Jeff), Christy Dills (Jeff), Stephanie Lewton (Brad); grandchildren: Jeffery Dills (Haley), Bradley Dills (Hailey), Breanna Dills, Jaxson Lewton, Savannah Lewton; brothers: Steven Laws (Karen), Michael Laws (Sue); nephews: Eric Laws, Bradford Laws; nieces: Laura Laws, Rebecca Hughes.

Family/friends are invited to attend a memorial service and burial, in her honor, scheduled for August 25, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV.

Friends/family may also honor Patty in a celebration of life at 4:00p.m. on August 25, 2021 at Weddings on the Lake, located 2620 Regatta Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89128.

Those wishing to honor Patty in a special way are asked to consider making a donation to The American Heart Association using her memorial page in lieu of flowers.