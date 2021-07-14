Patty Lee Hennings

Oct. 8, 1945 — July 13, 2021

BOONE GROVE — Patty Lee Hennings, 75 of Boone Grove, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born October 8, 1945 in Gary, IN to Fred E. Smith and Marie (Fasel) Smith. Patty enjoyed gardening, crafting, and traveling with her husband. She was a quiet woman, who will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

On October 26, 1968 she married Vernon "Mike" Hennings, who survives, along with their sons: Bret (Cindy) Hennings of Boone Grove, Chad (Melissa) Hennings of Fowler; grandchildren: Megan (Eder) Hernandez, Corey (Bayle) Nimtz, Joshua Hennings; great granddaughter, Emilia Hernandez; and sister, Marion (Robert) McDougall. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Fred E. Smith, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.