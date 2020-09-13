× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul A. Conde, Jr., age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Paul is survived by his sons: Rev. Thomas Conde and Jim (Darlene) Conde; grandchildren: Kelley, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Allyson; great-grandchildren, James Daniel and Ava; and special caregiver, Debbie Forsythe.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes; parents: Paul, Sr. and Julia Conde; and siblings: Martha, Francis August, Julia Clausen and Louis Bernard.

Paul was born and raised in Gary, IN where he attended St. Marks, Lew Wallace, and Horace Mann; and Purdue and Indiana Universities. He served in WWII (1943-1945) in the US Marines and assigned to Pacific Air Command at Marimac Air Depot, then to Headquarters, Washington, DC.

Paul married Mary Agnes O'Connor in 1950 and they were the first couple chosen to be wed in the then, newly built, Holy Angels Cathedral. Their marriage lasted 49 years, during which time two sons, Tom and Jim, were born. Paul received, in 1969, from the then Indiana Governor, Edgar Whitcomb, the Sagamore of the Wabash Award at a dinner held in the Governor's Mansion in Indianapolis.