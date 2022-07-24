Paul A. Gibson

ST. JOHN - Paul Allen Gibson, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was the oldest child of the late George and Ruth Gibson.

Paul is survived by his wife, Betty (Wiersma); his children: Scott (Dawn), Dave (Amy), Tami, and late Teri (late Tom) Kerns. Adored grandfather of Candice (David) Van Drunen, Jori (Joe) Vroom, Laci (Max) Van Dam, Isaac, Desi Kerns, Dillon Kerns, Grant, Will, Adam and Gise; and great-grandfather to Parker and Beckham. Beloved brother to late Bud (late Marlene), Mary (Marv) Smit, late Judy Urban; in-laws: Nick and Wilm DeGroot, and Harriet (late George) VanderVelde, Wally (Sandy) Urban.

Paul was born in South Holland, IL, and attended high school in Mishawaka, IN. After high school Paul joined the Air Force and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning home, he met the love of his life, Betty who he was married to for 64 years. Paul worked for his father and later owned Gibson Chevrolet.

Paul enjoyed traveling around the world early in his life and loved the Florida sun when he retired. Throughout his life he rode horses, drove buggies, raised chickens and always had at least one faithful German Shepherd by his side. He delighted in competing with his horse and buggy filled with his grandchildren in the Lake County Fair.

Paul not only served his country, but also served at his church, Faith Church (South Holland/Dyer). He was a church plant committee member, a deacon, an elder, a small group leader (for the horse-lovers Bible study), and an usher for many years. His cheerful personality, positive attitude and Christ-loving spirit made people feel comfortable.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 100 W. 81st Ave., Dyer, IN with Scott Gibson officiating. Burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Evangelical Child and Family Agency (1530 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187) or Young Life Ministry of Jan Mulder (PO Box 33, St. John, IN 46373). Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.